Landslide causes 2-story building to collapse in Phuket

A two-story building subsided in Muang district but no one was injured because its owner had told tenants to move out.

Earlier the owner had spotted cracks near a staircase of the building. Officials assumed they resulted from persistent rain and a landslide that hit the building which was constructed on a hillside.







A supervisor of the building told all tenants in eight rented units to move their belongings and leave the building yesterday morning. The building was completely evacuated at noon and no one was there when it collapsed last night.

Thammarit Ritphakdee, an engineer from the Public Works and Town Planning Office of Phuket, said a landslide from a hill behind the building detached it from its foundation and officials concerned had yet to thoroughly examine the site.







The area and its vicinity were cordoned off for public safety and police were deployed to protect some belongings of tenants left in the damaged building. (TNA)































