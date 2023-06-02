Land Transport Federation denies ever paying for ‘bribes’ stickers

Chairman of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand (LTFT) has submitted information about bribe-paid stickers for overloaded lorries to the Move Forward Party (MFP).

LTFT chairman Apichart Chairungruang and 30 members of the network on Thursday met Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, MFP’s list MP-elect.







About 20 per cent of truck drivers paid for those stickers, available from 3,000-20,000 baht per month. However, members of LTFT, operating 400,000 lorries had an MoU to abide by law and did not to pay for the special stickers, given to drivers who pay kickbacks, he said.

The drivers without stickers, displaying on their vehicle were stopped by police officers and given the phone number to clear up the problem. LTFT members never called and have been always fighting against the bribe-paid stickers.







They handed over the documents and video clips, showing the drivers were asked to pay a bribe to Wiroj. Wiroj said according to the information he had, not only highway police were involved in the allegations but also some provincial and traffic police officers.

All of the information will be submitted to the Office of the Inspector-General and Acting Highway Police Commander for further action. If the corruption causes a loss of up to 10 billion baht a year, the whole system must be overhauled, he said. (TNA)















