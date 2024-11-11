Lamphun transforms into dazzling spectacle of light in Lanna-style ‘Thousand Lanterns Festival’

LAMPHUN, Thailand – As Yi Peng, the Northern Thai Lantern Festival, draws near, Lamphun has transformed into a dazzling spectacle of light, Nov 11. For over a month, hundreds of thousands of colorful lanterns have adorned the city, creating a magical atmosphere, especially at Wat Phra That Haripunchai.

The annual Thousand Lanterns Festival has attracted over 500,000 visitors, who come to pay their respects at the revered temple by hanging lanterns as a symbol of good fortune. This event has not only become a major tourist attraction but has also revitalized the traditional craft of making Lanna-style lanterns.



Wat Phra That Haripunchai, Lamphun’s most sacred temple, is particularly breathtaking during the festival. Tens of thousands of lanterns illuminate the temple grounds and other parts of the city, creating a truly enchanting sight. Locals and visitors alike participate in the tradition of offering lanterns, writing their wishes on them before hanging them at the temple. In the past, lanterns were used to provide light for temple activities during Yi Peng.

This year, a special ceremony will be held on November 13 to offer lanterns to the temple according to ancient traditions. The month-long festival has generated over 600 million baht in revenue for the local economy.







Beyond its cultural and spiritual significance, the Thousand Lanterns Festival has also played a vital role in preserving the traditional craft of making Lanna-style lanterns. The Lamphun Municipality has purchased over 100,000 lanterns from 17 communities, providing a sustainable income for local artisans, including the elderly and youth. (TNA)







































