Lamphun Province’s cultural pilgrimage shines spotlight on Khruba Siwichai’s path to UNESCO recognition

Lamphun Province has begun a week-long cultural pilgrimage from 6th to 11th June to honor the influential monk, Khruba Siwichai. The aim is to raise awareness of his contributions and nominate him as a significant global figure to UNESCO by 2026.

During the pilgrimage, monks and participants will carry a revered statue of Khruba Siwichai on a journey of approximately 70 kilometers. The pilgrimage started at Wat Ban Pang, the monk’s birthplace in the Lee district. It will pass through significant towns and landmarks associated with Khruba Siwichai’s life.







The event includes activities like arms offerings, sermons, cultural performances, and processions. The climax will be a grand ceremony on 11th June at Wat Phra That Hariphunchai in Lamphun’s Capital District.

Vivat Chan-opas, Chief of Lamphun Capital District, encourages residents and followers to actively participate in this event to demonstrate their faith. Buddhists and the general public are invited to follow the procession through their towns.







For updates, visit the official Facebook page of “Wat Phra That Hariphunchai.”

Khruba Siwichai, born in Ban Pang, Lee district, was renowned for building revered temples. He led the construction of the Kru Ba Srivichai road, an 11-kilometer route to Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai. Khruba Siwichai passed away on 20th February 1938, leaving behind a remarkable legacy. (PRD)















