Labor Ministry of concerned for Thais in Taiwan after earthquake

The Ministry of Labor has raised concerns for Thai workers in Taiwan following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Hualien City.

Labor Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn recently directed Prapawadee Kaewsiripong, the Minister Counselor on Labor, to keep a close watch on the situation and ensure the safety of Thai workers.







Prapawadee reported that following the earthquake, the Taiwan Meteorological Department issued a tsunami warning, urging coastal residents to be vigilant against sudden high waves. Efforts to communicate warnings to Thai workers include coordination with employers and a network of translators.

Pairoj Chotikasathien, Permanent Secretary for Labor, confirmed that Thai workers in the northern part of Taiwan are safe and there have been no reports of Thai workers being affected in the south. Workers requiring assistance are encouraged to reach out to the Ministry of Labor’s hotline or contact the Taipei and Kaohsiung Labour Offices through Facebook Inbox.







The Ministry of Labor is committed to supporting Thai workers affected by the disaster, advising them to take precautionary measures and stay updated with government announcements for their safety.

Currently, approximately 68,000 Thai workers are in Taiwan, spread across various cities including New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, and Yilan, among others. (NNT)































