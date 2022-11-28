Krabi’s drug rehab center still closed for meningococcal disease

Provincial public health authorities still closed a local drug rehabilitation center where there were three cases of meningococcal disease and one of them died.

Dr Sinchai Rongdet, public health chief of Krabi, said one of the cases was admitted at Khlong Thom Hospital last week and died there. He was diagnosed with meningococcal disease.







On Nov 21 there were five suspicious cases. Two of them were confirmed with the disease and admitted for treatment at the hospital.

Later local public health officials found eight more at-risk people and their samples were sent for tests at the Department of Medical Sciences in Bangkok. They were already isolated.







The officials also collected samples from about 400 people at the drug rehabilitation center, gave them antibiotics and advised them to protect themselves from infection by wearing face masks, cleaning themselves and keeping a distance from each other. The rehabilitation center was ordered to be closed for 20 days to contain the disease. (TNA)

































