Korat massacre ends, 27 dead and 57 injured

The shooting spree by a crazed soldier in a crowded shopping mall in Korat came to an end this morning when troops stormed in, killing the gunman.







The bloodbath began at 3pm Feb 8, when Sgt Maj Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, shot and killed his superior Col. Anantharot Krasae, 48, commanding officer of the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, and a 65-year old woman, Anong Mitrchan.

He then attacked and seized a weapon from a guard at Surathampithak camp, shooting the soldier in the process. He grabbed many more weapons including heavy warfare guns, ammunition and grenades.

Stealing a Humvee, he drove out through the back gate of the military camp towards Wat Pa Satharam where he killed and injured guards who tried to stop him.

He drove to Terminal 21 in the middle of town and walked into the building firing his gun indiscriminately at hundreds of people, killing and injuring scores of innocent people.

Shoppers scattered in all directions to get away from the crazed gunman. They hid wherever they could.

Military and police surrounded the building, planning their strategies on how to put an end to the standoff. Sporadic gunfire could be heard throughout the night, as police attempted to negotiate with the gunman, but had to dodge gunfire in return. A policeman was killed in the ensuing gunfight.







This morning the final assault began and police confirmed that the gunman was shot dead at 9am.

The Prime Minister announced that there were 27 dead and 57 injured. The casualties include, 25 citizens, 1 law enforcement officer and the gunman.

After the gunman was killed, rescue workers rushed into the building where they discovered the dead and escorted the injured and others out of the building to safety.





