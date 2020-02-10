Kudos to Korat cops

Dear Sir,

Following the recent harrowing events in Nakhon Ratchasima, I feel I must write and offer my overwhelming admiration towards the police, military, ambulance, fire and security services in the handling of the situation.





I am a 67 year old Brit who has been holidaying in Thailand for many years. I am currently just into a 12 month visit to try and assess what it’s like to live here. The events up in Nakhon Ratchasima have not put me off one bit.

I believe that had the same situation arisen in Britain, the authorities would have sent a negotiator in to try and talk the gunman into giving himself up, and, if successful, he would have been tried and sentenced to life imprisonment where he would have been on bed, breakfast and evening meal for the rest of his life. Sadly, in Britain, many pensioners can’t afford that.

But the Thai authorities, once they knew the building was free of more possible victims to the gunman, decided to storm the area where he was holed up and bravely rid Thailand, and the world, of one more individual who through his actions, has no right to be on Earth. I sincerely hope, and I state this with no remorse, they filled him with as much lead as possible.

But, sadly, this lone gunman has shattered the lives of over 20 families and friends through his cold blooded and cowardly actions, but, gladly, he received the only comeuppance this sort of behaviour deserves – death.

Again, I say well done to the personnel involved and bravo to you all.

Yours, most sincerely,

Mr J.J. Devlin





