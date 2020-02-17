Korat marks 364 years of city’s anniversary

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Several thousands of people in Nakhon Ratchasima province joined a religious ceremony to mark 364 years of the city’s anniversary following the mass shooting at Terminal 21 last week.







The merit-making ceremony was conducted at Thao Suranaree monument where 10,000 Buddhist monks received morning alms.

The provincial governor led people to observe a moment for the victim of the Korat shooting rampage on February 8.

Thewan Liptapanlop, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, who presided over the ceremony this morning said the government will speed up giving assistance money to the families of the dead victims and persons injured in the incident by Tuesday.

Royally sponsored cremation ceremonies will be held for eight victims including the secondary school student.







