Koh Samui, Koh Tao, Koh Phangan and Maya Bay in Krabi hot tourist spots Jan-Oct

Tourism authorities expect a significant increase in tourist numbers visiting the islands of the southern region of Thailand this year.

According to Suphakhan Yodchun, director of the Tourism Authority Office of Koh Samui, Koh Tao, and Koh Phangan, the islands in Surat Thani province welcomed 2.3 million guests between January and October 2022, generating more than 40 billion baht in revenue.







Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park also reported a rise in tourists to Maya Bay in Krabi province, with an average of 4,100 people per day. Authorities consider the figure to be a positive indicator since the bay was briefly closed from August to September for habitat restoration operations.







Officials have, meanwhile, advised all visitors to follow the national park’s regulations to minimize environmental impact, which include no swimming in the sea, no collecting sea critters, and only using reef-safe sunscreen. Prior to the two-month closure, the bay had been closed for three years for habitat restoration, with authorities stressing that they want to preserve as much of the area’s natural resources as possible. (NNT)



































