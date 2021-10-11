Koh Samui expects tourists influx as UK removes Thailand from ‘Red List’

The Tourism Association of Koh Samui expects a rise in hotel bookings on the resort island in the fourth quarter, after the United Kingdom removed Thailand from its Red List of countries with a high risk of COVID-19 infections.







The UK government removed Thailand and 46 other nations from its Red List of countries deemed to present visitors with the highest risk of COVID-19. The removal takes effect today (11 Oct.), after which travelers arriving in the UK carrying certificates from Thailand for inoculations achieved with any of four brands of COVID-19 vaccines would not be subject to quarantine.





Tourism Association of Koh Samui President Ratchaporn Poolsawadee said the UK government’s move benefits Thailand, as tourists from the UK will no longer have to churn out around 100,000 baht of money to pay for quarantine expenses upon their return to the UK.







Ratchaporn disclosed that about 5,000 room nights have been booked in the six days after the launch of ‘Samui Plus Sandbox’ – a quarantine waiver program where fully vaccinated visitors must stay within Samui for seven days before being allowed to continue their journey to other parts of Thailand. He expects more tourists from the UK to arrive in Samui in the fourth quarter, noting that UK tourists previously made up the largest group of visitors to the island. (NNT)





























