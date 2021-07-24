Koh Samui and Koh Pha-ngan remain open to Thais and foreigners under new measures

Updates on the newest round of COVID-19 restrictions and screening requirements needed for domestic travel to Koh Samui and Koh Pha-ngan, Surat Thani, for both Thais and foreigners, effective from today 24 July, 2021, until further notice.







Mr. Vijvut Tjinto, Governor of Surat Thani Province, yesterday (23 July, 2021) signed Provincial Order No. 4798/2564, which cited the need to prevent, control, and curb local COVID-19 transmission on Koh Samui and Ko Pha-ngan, Surat Thani, as well as to minimize the impact on travellers under the recently launched Samui Plus model.



Entry measures for travellers to Koh Samui and Koh Pha-ngan

All travellers must scan the specified QR Code upon purchasing an air or ferry ticket, complete all the information truthfully, and must be able to provide proof to officials at the Seatran Ferry Don Sak Pier, or Raja Ferry Port Don Sak, or at the origin-destination’s airport (i.e., Bangkok or Phuket). Travellers from Maximum and Strict Controlled Areas or ‘dark-red zone’ provinces are required to undergo quarantine for at least 14 days or as specified by officials, and to undergo COVID-19 testing as required. However, they will be allowed to take isolation measures, but they must:

– Have received 2 doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at least 7 days from the date that the 2nd dose was given, or the 1st dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 21 days, or have a certificate of having recovered from COVID-19 for not more than 90 days,

AND

– Have received a negative result by an RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen method not more than 72 hours from the day the test was done at certified hospitals or healthcare facilities only. Travellers from Strict Controlled Areas or ‘red zone’ provinces are required to undergo quarantine for at least 7 days or as specified by officials, and to undergo COVID-19 testing as required. However, they will be allowed to take isolation measures, but they must:

– Have received 2 doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at least 7 days from the date that the 2nd dose was given, or the 1st dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 21 days, or have a certificate of having recovered from COVID-19 for not more than 90 days, AND

– Have received a negative result by an RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen method not more than 72 hours from the day the test was done at certified hospitals or healthcare facilities only. Travellers from Controlled Areas or ‘orange zone’ provinces are required to undergo isolation measures. All vaccinated travellers are subject to undergo testing or quarantine as deemed appropriate by the officials. Children under 12 years old travelling with a parent or guardian are exempt from taking the test. Measures No. 2-5 are enforced on travel between Koh Samui and Koh Pha-ngan, or travellers under the Phuket Sandbox travelling by air to Koh Samui and Koh Pha-ngan, or other endorsed projects to reopen pilot destinations. All travellers must download and install the ‘Mor Chana’ application and turn on the share location function at all times. Airlines and ferry companies are responsible for checking the vaccination certificate and COVID-19 test certificate each time before selling tickets, as well as to notify travellers of all the above measures, especially the quarantine requirements.







Restrictions and closure of businesses and services

Gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed unless receiving official approval.

Convenience stores, restaurants and eateries, and other shops can open per normal hours.

Department stores, shopping centres, and community malls can open per normal hours.

All indoor and outdoor sports venues, public venues for exercise, public parks, gyms, fitness centres, and yoga centres can open per normal hours.

Meetings, trainings, seminars, and similar types of activities are allowed to be organized at only 70% of the seating capacity, but not more than 100 people.

Organizing of parties, carnivals, housewarming and large celebrations, including traditional ceremonies; such as, funeral ceremonies, ordination ceremonies, wedding ceremonies, religious days, or ceremonies are allowed to be organized, but the number of attendees must be limited at not more than 50 people. During the event, on-site banquet is prohibited; only takeaway is allowed. Selling and/or consumption of liquor or alcoholic beverages at the event are not allowed.









While in Surat Thani, all visitors regardless of their length of stay must strictly follow the D-M-H-T-T-A precautions: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – Alert application.

Masks must be worn at all times in public areas and in any vehicle with 2 or more people.

Visitors must also abide by the measures put in place by Surat Thani province.

Kindly note that the designation of provinces into different zones can be changed without prior notice, so please check with the local authorities in your destination before planning any domestic trips. (TAT)



















