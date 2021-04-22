Koh Kood in Gulf of Thailand temporarily closed to tourists April 23 to May 1

Koh Kood in Trat will be closed to tourists from April 23 to May 1, after two hotel employees on the island tested positive for Covid-19.







Local authorities, hotel operators and villagers agreed to close the island to prevent Coivd-19 transmission after a bartender at a hotel was found to be infected with Covid-19.







Tests were conducted on hotel employees and people in close contact with the bartender. Another hotel employee was found to be infected with the virus.



Shuttle boat service, travelling back and forth between the island and the mainland will be offered only to local residents. The island will allowed tourists to enter on May 1. (TNA)





















