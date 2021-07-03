Koh Chang and islands in Thailand’s east coast launches ‘stay one night, get one night free’ campaign

The Tourism Authority’s Trat office is launching a ‘stay one night, get one night free’ campaign to attract visitors to the province to boost tourism and revenue.

Office director Isada Saowaros said hotel and resort operators have agreed to launch the ‘Trat Term Suk’ (Trat, fill up on happiness) campaign, which will last from July to September. The main target is Thai tourists.







He said the idea is a response to the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought tourism to a halt, adding that 37 operators of hotels and resorts in four areas will take part on mainland Trat, as well as the on Koh Chang, Koh Kud and Koh Mak.

According to the TAT’s Trat office, bookings for rooms under the campaign will be open from July 15 to Sept 15 this year. Visitors can book any dates from July 15 this year to Oct 31 next year. They must confirm with the hotel at least two weeks in advance of their arrival. (NNT)































