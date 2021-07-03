Bangkok’s attempts to secure Cambodian and Myanmar labors in construction camps continue

City Hall officials in Bangkok have inspected three locked-down construction camps in the northern district to ensure no worker movements, while delivering aid kits to the workers affected.

Deputy Governor of Bangkok Sakoltee Phattiyakul inspected the construction camps, where workers are now observing a lockdown order barring them from leaving the camps due to COVID-19 concerns.







The three camps inspected are located in Lad Phrao district, with a total population of 155 workers including Cambodian and Myanmar nationals. None of the workers at these camps has tested positive to COVID-19, however stringent preventative measures are still being enforced.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has coordinated with security and health agencies to monitor two large camps and 39 smaller camps in northern Bangkok, while City Hall has delivered essential items to workers inside the camps.







Since Monday, City Hall hasn’t received any reports of workers escaping from locked-down camps in northern Bangkok, however some camps are now facing a shortage of food.

The BMA has instructed responsible district offices to provide a food supply to affected camps, while inviting the general public to make donations. (NNT)



















