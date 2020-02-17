KMITL Smart Bus Stop helps detect dust

BANGKOK – King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) has unveiled the KMITL Smart Bus Stop, equipped with a real-time dust measuring device. The institute is urging relevant agencies to use the city development model to improve bus stops throughout Bangkok.





The KMITL Smart Bus Stop project is an innovation that can measure levels of particulate matter of 2.5 micrometers or less (PM2.5) and warn people when dust levels are high. It is now being used at a bus stop in front of the Faculty of Engineering of KMITL. It has a dust sensor, a built-in fan that turns on automatically when levels of PM2.5 are above the safety threshold and a monitor to display the concentration of dust in five levels. Its functions are in accordance with international standards. When PM2.5 levels at the bus stop exceed the safety threshold, its built-in fan comes on automatically. Commuters in the area become aware of the situation and put on a protective mask.

Many people gather at bus stops, particularly in the morning and evening, when the concentration of dust is high. The KMITL Smart Bus Stop has a monitor that displays dust levels. When the indicator turns red, people start to protect themselves. When they have to wait for a bus for some time, the fan will help blow the dust in the area away.

Bangkok has more than 5,000 bus stops. The bus stops located near Skytrain stations and other congested areas mostly have high PM2.5 levels. With a budget of 20,000 to 25,000 baht, the KMITL Smart Bus Stop can be installed at about 1,000 bus stops in these areas immediately to help commuters protect themselves from air pollution and make them feel at ease.

Members of the public are advised to check the air quality in their areas through various channels regularly and carry a face mask with them to protect themselves against the toxic air when necessary.







