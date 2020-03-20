Kids have no places to go on shut down as Thailand’s zoos sanitize coronavirus (COVID-19)

BANGKOK – Zoos in Thailand have been closed until March 31 following an order by the Cabinet to limit public gatherings in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.







Ubon Ratchathani Zoo and Khon Kaen Zoo are among the 14 zoos run by the Zoological Park Organization to be closed for 14 days.

The managements of the two zoos in the northeastern provinces said it followed an instruction given by the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry to sanitize its facilities and renovate landscape and enclosures during the closures.

The closure is in line with the Tuesday’s cabinet resolution to combat the outbreak by closing schools, universities, entertainment venues and theatres in Bangkok and surrounding provinces for two weeks until March 31.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has also instructed national parks to renovate tourist service centers as the number of visitors plunges during the Covid-19 outbreak. (TNA)











