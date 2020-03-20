Govt House sanitized after Finance Min’s security officer tests positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19)

BANGKOK– The Government House compound has been sanitized after a security officer to finance minister has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana has gone into self-isolation since Wednesday when the male aide was confirmed to have the virus.

Workers sprayed disinfectant throughout the Government House compound especially the command building where the aide accompanied Uttama to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The security officer was reportedly not in the same vehicle as the minister’s.

Uttama, who is, so far, the most senior government official to have been in self-isolation, is still waiting for his Covid-19 test results. The weekly cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Government House officials who worked on Tuesday have been ordered to have health checks and follow the Public Health Ministry’s guideline.

Everyone who came to close contact with the security officer is ordered to be in self-isolation at home for 14 days.

Meanwhile, over 100 soldiers, early Thursday morning, began disinfecting city streets in Bangkok for the first time in an attempt to fight the spread of Covid-19. The Army said it would continue the clean-up at such places as trains station, bus terminal and junctions every night until March 31. (TNA)












