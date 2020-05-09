Khon Kaen Zoo keeping animals cool by freezing meals

KHON KAEN-With temperatures soaring to as high as 43 degrees Celsius in many areas, officials at Khon Kaen Zoo, in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen, have to find a variety of ways to keep the animals cool and free from stress.







Zookeepers have made popsicles from different fruits and placed them in bamboo containers for bears, while freezing blood cubes for lions and tigers, in an attempt to keep them cool amid soaring temperatures. The chilled treats are passed to the animals by rope to keep them active and to lure them towards sprinklers which cool them further.



The Director of Khon Kaen Zoo, Thanachen Khensing, said the feeding of the animals has had to change to account for the heat. Some now have their meat frozen before meal times.

Herbivores at the zoo are treated to fruit popsicles, while otters are given chilled mackerel and extra time in the water.(NNT)











