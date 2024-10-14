Khao Yai Park addresses controversy over wild elephant photo guidelines

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – The Head of Khao Yai National Park has responded to recent concerns about regulating tourist behavior around wild elephants on October 14, following incidents where visitors approached the animals too closely to take photos, endangering both themselves and the elephants.



Chaiya Huayhongthong, Head of Khao Yai National Park, announced improvements to the park’s elephant monitoring and repelling systems. This involves assigning the elephant management team to work closely with the park’s wildlife monitoring unit. The changes come after concerns were raised over the lack of proper surveillance when tourists were seen getting dangerously close to elephants to take pictures. Some have criticized the park’s perceived lack of organization in monitoring the elephants, while others have expressed dissatisfaction with the stricter rules, as they prefer to photograph the elephants up close.







Chaiya emphasized that the new regulations are in place to ensure the safety of both visitors and the elephants, which is the park’s top priority. The increased number of personnel working in teams will improve the park’s ability to manage tourist interactions and maintain safety on park roads where elephants and other wildlife often cross. It is also crucial to protect the elephants from stress caused by approaching vehicles.

The park head reiterated that if visitors encounter elephants on the roads, they should stay inside their vehicles and keep a safe distance of at least 50 meters. Tourists are urged to follow the instructions of park staff strictly to avoid accidents.

The park saw a surge in visitors over the recent long weekend. On Saturday, October 13, 2024, Khao Yai welcomed 13,400 visitors with 3,300 vehicles, leading to heavy traffic. The campground accommodated 1,020 overnight visitors. On Sunday, October 13, there were 21,102 tourists and 5,012 vehicles, with 1,120 people staying overnight at the campground.

A popular figure in the park, Suthiporn Sinka, known as “Ply Su,” a beloved elephant monitoring officer, continues his duties, now with additional support to enhance the effectiveness of his work.

For those planning a visit, Khao Yai National Park encourages tourists to respect wildlife and adhere to safety protocols to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.(TNA)









































