Khao San Road still a popular Songkran destination

Bangkok – Water splashing activities for Songkran holidays at Khao San Road in Bangkok are still popular with tourists, despite no stages being set up like in previous years, with the police urging all to wear appropriate clothes and play water games with moderation.

As the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is required to prepare the road for the royal coronation ceremonies in May, staged events for Songkran holidays on the road have been cancelled this year. However, the number of tourists coming to play has not decreased, with most saying they came here as officials are on site to provide assistance and to make sure people play water politely.

For safety, the police have set up five screening points on Khao San Road and surrounding areas, deploying 900 staff to maintain order in the area while encouraging people to be mindful of their valuables. High-pressure water guns, nudity, talcum powder, and the sale of alcohol are not allowed in the area.

Officials have asked visitors for cooperation to play with water only within designated areas, to be careful on the road, to wear appropriate clothes, and be aware of their own safety and that of others.