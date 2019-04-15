Election Commission to complete issuing ‘orange cards’ on time

Bangkok – The Election Commission president has confirmed there has yet to be any issuance of “orange card” penalties to any candidates in 66 districts where complaints had been filed, stressing the committee is processing the cases and will issue any penalties before the official announcement of the general election results.

The Election Commission Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong has revealed that the review of all complaints against winning candidates in the 66 districts are not all related to the issuance of orange card penalties, and there is currently no decision to issue any orange card penalty to any person. 17 complaints have already been dismissed due to the lack of evidence and witnesses.

The Election Committee has stressed that the review of all these cases must be done meticulously for accuracy and fairness, as the result may affect the rights of candidates, requiring maximum effort to ensure the correctness of the investigations. If all investigations are completed by 9 May, the re-elections can be arranged in time for the endorsement of results. The EC has adopted a priority system for these cases to ensure all will be processed in a timely manner.