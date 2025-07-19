Kanchanaburi Governor urges flood vigilance in two districts from July 19–24

KANCHANABURI, Thailand – Governor Athisan Intra has issued a warning to residents in Sangkhla Buri and Thong Pha Phum districts to be on high alert for flash floods, forest runoff, and landslides during the period July 19–24. All relevant agencies have been instructed to maintain 24-hour readiness.

Governor Athisan said that the warning follows monitoring by the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Center, which reviewed weather conditions and risk factors. This coincides with Thai Meteorological Department’s Advisory No. 2 (182/2568), which states that from July 19–24, the monsoon trough will lie across the upper North of Thailand, northern Laos, and northern Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen.







These weather patterns are expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the North, Northeast, Central, and South. The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) also issued Advisory No. 12/2568, warning of flash floods, forest runoff, and landslides between July 20–24.

Kanchanaburi province is identified as a high-risk area, particularly in Sangkhla Buri and Thong Pha Phum, where residents may experience flash flooding, runoff, waterlogging, and mudslides.



To prepare for the situation, all district-level and local disaster prevention centers, as well as relevant emergency response agencies, are directed to closely monitor the situation, provide early warnings to residents in vulnerable areas, and ensure readiness around the clock.

Residents are urged to stay updated through official channels and follow safety guidance from the authorities.



































