JobsDB highlights post-COVID-19 job market outlook in Thailand

JobsDB released the job market outlook survey 2022

(SURVEY TO SURVIVE: Deep diving into profound insight, in-depth job market trend analysis, and sought-after skills for 2022), based on the number of job postings and job application data. It discovered that the overall economy has been slow. As a result, the unemployment rate has increased to 2%, while job vacancies have risen to 30%, varying with the increase in the vaccinated population.







The majority of entrepreneurs are closely monitoring the economic situation. In 2021, the industries with the most job openings were 1) Computer / IT (11.3 %), 2) Retail & Trade (10.8%), and 3) Banking and Finance (8.4%). The jobs that received the most applications were 1) Sales, CS & Business Development (14.3%), 2) Marketing, Public Relations (11.7%), and 3) Administrative and Human Resources (10.9%). Industries that have quickly recovered to pre-epidemic levels included Chemicals, Plastics, Paper and Petrochemicals, IT, Manufacturing, and Medical & Pharmaceutical.





Although the job market is gradually adjusting to the current economic situation, JobsDB remains committed to its goal of being the best job portal for job seekers. JobsDB recently launched the UpLevel campaign, a knowledge platform that provides all job seekers with knowledgeable online content ranging from basic to advanced digital skills. The UpLevel campaign aims to assist job seekers in cultivating, practicing, and learning additional skills to develop their potential as a quality workforce in the digital era.

Duangporn Promon, Managing Director of Jobs DB Recruitment (Thailand)



Limited, said, “According to JobsDB’s database and job market outlook survey, four businesses have quickly recovered following the COVID-19 situation. The sharp increase in plastic use from food delivery during the epidemic has benefited the Chemicals, Plastics, Paper, and Petrochemicals industries. Changes in consumer behavior and government support for the adoption of IT devices have been driving growth in the IT sector. After the epidemic control measures began to ease, the Manufacturing industry’s production index increased. During the years of the epidemic crisis, the Health and Medicine industry has been vital. The rapid recovery of these industries has resulted in a rebound in demand for skilled workers. The three sectors with the most job openings are IT, Wholesale and Retail, and Finance and Banking, accounting for 11.3%, 10.8%, and 8.4%, respectively.

The following are the most in-demand job functions:

1) Computer / IT 19.1%

2) Sales, Customer Service and Business Development 19.0%

3) Engineering 13.9%

The job functions with the most job postings are:

1) E-commerce 71.7%

2) Transportation 43.8%

3) Finance and Banking 26.2%

The COVID-19 situation encouraged and drove online business operations, trading, and transactions. Moreover, it drove these job functions to become essential players in driving businesses to fully adapt to the digital age.







JobsDB, in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and The Network, conducted a global survey “Decoding Digital Talent” with over 200,000 respondents from 190 countries. This report investigated the changing needs of global digital talents and discovered that they are eager to switch jobs within the same field. The main reasons they want to change jobs are the opportunity to advance their careers, a higher salary, and a new challenge. In addition, the pandemic made more digital workers realize the convenience of remote work. Almost 70% of digital workers are willing to work remotely for a company that does not have a physical presence in their country. Their top five preferences are to work for a company based in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, Australia, China, and Singapore.







Another interesting finding from the survey was that 42 percent of digital workers were concerned about increasing job market competition and advanced technology that could replace the workforce. They are increasingly concerned that automation, including improved algorithms, robotics, or advanced software, will eventually replace them. As a result, most digital workers must constantly improve their skills to keep up with the ever-changing technology required for their jobs to ensure stable and sustainable employment.







JobsDB cements its position as Asia’s leading job portal with the launch of the UpLevel Campaign. The campaign offers more than 30 online courses covering basic to advanced digital skills, necessary social skills (Soft Skills) for the new generation of workers, resume writing techniques, and how to stand out in your interview. All courses are created in collaboration with experts in the field from Microsoft, The Hunters Page, and Beyondtraining Co., Ltd., which brings together many social skills development gurus. The courses include Data-Driven Organization by Ajarn Noo Wadhanan Prommintar, Trainer and Founder of the page “’Saroop TED Talks (TED Talks Summary)” and Knowledge Management Consultant, Self-Leadership by Ajarn Ple Phichamon Phadungsakwiriya, Trainer and Co-Founder of the FB Page “Wan Tham Ngan Khong Mon (Mon’s Working Day) and Knowledge Management Consultant.” These online resources would provide knowledge, improve skills, and completely uplevel digital workers’ capabilities,” Duangporn added.







JobsDB recently held an annual press conference on”SURVEY TO SURVIVE: Job market trend insights. What skills do modern workers need?” at The Society Room on the 22nd floor of Gaysorn Tower in Bangkok. Download JobsDB’s special reports at https://jobsdb.me/signature-report

JobsDB has more updates, activities, and job application advice available at https://jobsdb.me/PR (NNT)

































