Job seekers from Myanmar arrested in Thailand’s border province of Kanchanaburi

142 migrants from Myanmar were detained over the weekend after illegally crossing the Thai-Myanmar border into three districts of Kanchanaburi province.

91 men and 51 women were arrested along with 11 Thai guides – nine men and two women – who helped them enter Thailand illegally.







The job seekers were from Myanmar’s Mawlamyine, Yangon, Bago and Rakhine townships, and said they were trying to find work in Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Kanchanaburi and Bangkok. Some had paid 15,000-20,000 baht each to brokers, while others intended to pay on arrival at their destinations.



The migrants were apprehended by patrols from the Royal Thai Army’s Surasee Task Force and later handed over to police stations in Sangkhla Buri, Sai Yok and Muang for processing and eventual deportation.

The guides were meanwhile charged with assisting foreigners to illegally enter the Kingdom.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said last week that all relevant parties should step up efforts to register workers from neighboring countries so they can gain legal employment in Thailand, amid a labor shortage that threatens the nation’s economic recovery.

The Federation of Thai Industries recently said Thailand faces a shortage of around 800,000 migrant workers needed in such sectors as manufacturing, services and tourism. (NNT)



























