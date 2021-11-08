Jeju Air inaugural flight from Seoul lands in Chiang Mai

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently had the pleasure of welcoming to Chiang Mai International Airport the inaugural flight of South Korean airline, Jeju Air operating direct from Seoul.

Jeju Air Flight 7C4205 from Incheon International Airport arrived at Chiang Mai International Airport on 5 November, 2021, carrying a group of 83 South Korean golfers, who are to spend their time playing golf and exploring Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and the nearby areas.







On hand to welcome the inaugural flight was a high-ranking delegation that included Mr. Rattaphon Naradisorn, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Province; Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, and Mr. Wichit Kaewsaitiam, Director of Chiang Mai International Airport. Also in attendance were officials and figures from the tourism-related public and private sectors in Chiang Mai.



Mr. Tanes said, “With limitations on playing golf during the South Korean winter and the further opening up of Thailand, it makes for a great opportunity to promote sports tourism and to encourage South Koreans to return to Thailand which looks certain to continue being a favourite destination for them.”

The flight is the first of six charter flights that will bring over 1,000 South Korean golfers to the popular Northern Thailand destination – one flight each week between 5 November and 10 December, 2021 – thanks to cooperation between Jeju Air and Artitaya Golf and Resort Chiang Mai.

Following this, about 69 direct flights with a total capacity of 15,190 seats will operate from Incheon International Airport to Chiang Mai International Airport from November 2021 to March 2022. This is expected to generate tourism revenue of over 600 million Baht.







South Korea is among the 63 approved countries and territories from where travellers can visit Thailand under the ‘Test & GO’ quarantine-free entry requirements introduced on 1 November, 2021. Tourists must be fully vaccinated and have proof of an RT-PCR lab result indicating COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before travelling, stay in SHA+ or AQ accommodation for one night while awaiting the result of an RT-PCR test on arrival, and have insurance coverage of no less than US$ 50,000.







For more information on the Exemption from Quarantine (Test & GO), Living in the “Blue Zone”, and Alternative Quarantine (AQ) Happy Quarantine Nationwide schemes in place for visiting Thailand since 1 November, 2021 please visit: https://www.tatnews.org/thailand-reopening/.





































