Japan praises Thailand as being investment friendly

BANGKOK – According to the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, the land of the rising Sun continues to view Thailand as an investment-friendly economy.





Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, Hiroto Izumi made the comment during his meeting with the Thai Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak, discussing bilateral cooperation between the two great nations.

Izumi further stated that the collaboration between Thailand and Japan related to the ASEAN Economic Community is proceeding well, with plans for the future being aligned such as the Southern and Northeastern Economic Corridor projects, as well as cooperation on organic agriculture.

Dr. Somkid welcomed Japanese investment in the ASEAN bloc, and asked Japan to provide assistance in Thailand’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The CPTPP is a trade agreement between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam. It evolved from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which never came into force due to the withdrawal of the United States.







