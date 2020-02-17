Nakhon Ratchasima people conduct major merit-making activity after shooting rampage

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Thousands of Nakhon Ratchasima people attended a major merit-making activity on the occasion of the city’s 364th anniversary at Thao Suranaree Monument, to honor those who were killed in last weekend’s shooting rampage.





The alms-giving activity was conducted with 10,000 monks and was chaired by Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop. The provincial governor and Nakhon Ratchasima people stood in silence to mourn the deaths in the shooting rampage on February 8. Mr Tewan said the government will provide compensation to the relatives of the deceased and for the injured by Tuesday.

A funding committee attached to the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday agreed to provide one million baht in compensation to each of the 27 people killed in the shooting rampage by February 17, by transferring the money via Nakhon Ratchasima province to their relatives.

Each of the 29 seriously injured people will be given 200,000 baht, and each of the 29 less seriously injured people will be given 100,000 baht in compensation by February 18.

Mr Tewan said Nakhon Ratchasima people and businesspersons at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Khorat have been encouraged to step beyond the tragic incident, while the local economy is yet to pick up as the situation returns to normal.







