Japan donates another 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that the country has received another 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, donated by Japan, which arrived in Bangkok on Sunday morning.

The ministry thanked the Japanese government for donating this third lot of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand, to commemorate the 134th anniversary of Thailand-Japan diplomatic relations. Japan has already provided 1.65 million vaccine doses to Thailand.







Meanwhile, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Dhnadirek appealed for more healthy volunteers to test the Baiya Vaccine, Phase 1.



The project is accepting additional volunteers to test the vaccine Baiya Sars CoV-2 Vax 1 Phase 1 at Chulalongkorn Hospital and the Saowapa Institute of the Thai Red Cross Society. The volunteers must be healthy, aged between 18-75 years and should not have received any COVID-19 vaccine. (NNT)



























