Iranians in Thailand vote for new President at embassy in Bangkok

About 200 Iranians who live in Thailand took turns to vote for their new president at the Iranian embassy in Bangkok.

The embassy held overseas polling for the 13th time after the 1979 Iranian Revolution.







Overseas polling for the new Iranian president happened worldwide today. The Iranian embassy in Bangkok started the activity at 8am and extended it until 6pm to prevent crowding in a bid to help contain COVID-19.







Kazem Soltan Ahmadi, minister counselor at the embassy, expressed gratitude toward the Foreign Ministry and the Public Health Ministry of Thailand for their support for the Iranian presidential election in the country.

The polling happened smoothly and was safe for public health, he said. (TNA)



















