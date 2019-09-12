Interior minister says seven provinces remain flooded

Bangkok – Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda says seven provinces are still inundated with water, prompting authorities to provide full assistance to flood victims and remain on alert over the next few days.

The Interior Minister agreed that the seven provinces include five in the northeast and authorities there are evacuating local villagers from flooded areas and using boats at spots that are out of reach to rescue vehicles. Lately the volume of rain has slightly increased and authorities are closely monitoring the Meteorological Department’s weather reports.

The Royal Irrigation Department has been draining off 900-1,200 cubic meters per second of the Chao Phraya River’s water flow but this potentially poses a flood threat to some riverside areas in Ayutthaya. However, such flooding should not seriously affect local villagers and it occurs on a yearly basis.