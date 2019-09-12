Students at Regents International School Pattaya celebrate success with IGCSE results

Students at Regents International School Pattaya, part of the global Nord Anglia Education family of schools, are celebrating after receiving their long-awaited IGCSE results.

The students’ incredible achievements have created an amazing atmosphere all across the school as they celebrate their successes.

Sarah Osborne-James, School Principal at Regents, said: “I am especially proud of our students as we look at the incredible successes achieved in our IGCSE results. Our students have once again achieved standout scores. Alongside our students’ hard work and commitment, our teachers and staff have played a vital role in the results and deserve our heartfelt thanks and recognition.”

Regents students achieving the highest results include Lucas and Sofiya, both currently in Year 12. Lucas, who is celebrating 2 A* and 7 IGCSE’s at Level 9 (equivalent to A*), joined Regents in 2014. He was on the REAL English beginner programme in Year 7 and rapidly developed his English over his Key Stage 3 years.

Sofiya also joined in Year 7 and is celebrating 1 A* and 6 IGCSE’s at Level 9 and 2 IGCSE’s at Level 8 (level 8-9 equivalent to A*).

It has been an emotional time for the students; finally finding out their results, reflecting on the year and feeling a big sense of accomplishment.

The continued success in GCSE and IGCSE results is a testament to Regent International School Pattaya’s high academic standards, excellent teaching and the hard work and dedication of students. Students continue to excel and outperform UK national averages.

• The percentage of Regents’ students achieving five A* to C grades, including English and Maths at GCSE and IGCSE, was 83%.

• The percentage of Regents’ students achieving A*/A (7-9 grades) was 32% compared to the UK average of 21%.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education said, “These outstanding results demonstrate NAE’s commitment to providing transformational learning opportunities for every child. Our students achieve more than ever thought possible. At NAE we aim to help students reach their full potential and equip them with the skills and mind-set to thrive in a changing world. Congratulations are due not only to our students, but also to our dedicated, world-leading teaching staff who have helped contribute to these tremendous results.”

As part of a global family of schools, Nord Anglia Education students excel. Our educational approach enables every student to reach high levels of academic, personal and social success. We offer rigorous and compelling curricula which are respected by the world’s top universities, and encourage critical thinking, teamwork and leadership.