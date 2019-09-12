Thailand pledges to support Indo-Pacific regional security enhancement

Bangkok – The Thai government has pledged its support for regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, with external parties working to solve conflicts and preparing to handle security threats, particularly cyber-security issues.

At the 11th Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference held on 9th-11th September to promote sustainable security and a new vision for armies in the Indo-Pacific region, the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Indo-Pacific armies have shown their capacity to prevent and solve issues, as well as creating strategic friendships between Indo-Pacific countries and with external parties, helping enhance trust between one another and resolve conflicts.

At the event, the Royal Thai Army Commander in Chief, Gen Apirat Kongsompong said the Thai army is aware of the importance of cooperating with ASEAN and other individual countries, as Thailand is strategically located in the Indo-Pacific region, and the army is ready to tackle newer security threats, particularly cyber-security threats, which requires the cooperation of other partner countries.

U.S. Army Chief of Staff, James McConville said the conference, originally convened with only nine participating countries, has grown to include 27 participating countries because of the mutual awareness of the need to solve issues and maintain peace in the region to everyone’s benefit.