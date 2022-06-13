Inter-provincial bus operators in Thailand demand fare rise

The operators of passenger buses on inter-provincial routes want to raise fares by six satang per kilometer to cope with the rising diesel price.

Phichet Jiamburaset, president of the Thai Bus Business Association, said that the diesel price had risen for months and operators’ costs increased by about 1,400 baht per trip or about 70,000 baht a day of 50 trips. Energy normally formed 50-60% of their bus-operating costs, he said.







This week operators would repeat their request for the Central Land Transport Committee to approve their fare rise by six satang per kilometer for their survival. The increment was based on a previous agreement on a fare structure between the government and bus operators, Mr Phichet said. The last fare increase happened in 2019 when the local diesel price was at 27.79 baht per liter.





About 40% of all private inter-provincial bus operators had to reduce their bus trips and suspend service on some routes to cope with the rising diesel price. Without help, they might have to shut down their business, Mr Phichet said. (TNA)

































