People’s Party leader vows to continue pushing for amendment of lese-majeste law

Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, the leader of the People’s Party, has reaffirmed on Friday the party’s commitment to amend Thailand’s controversial lese-majeste law, known as Section 112, despite the recent dissolution of its predecessor, the Move Forward Party.

Nattapong emphasized that the party’s proposal to amend Section 112 was not intended to undermine any institution. He argued that the current law was problematic and could be misused for political purposes.







The Constitutional Court’s decision did not prohibit attempts to amend the law. However, he acknowledged the need for caution and thorough legal review following the court’s ruling that led to Move Forward’s dissolution, he said.

The party’s focus was not solely on amending Section 112 but also on broader policy reforms. He expressed confidence that the party would gain more public support by addressing the structural issues in Thai society.







Regarding the ongoing investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) into 44 former Move Forward Party members who had signed a draft to amend Section 112, Nattapong said that each case would be considered individually.

Their individual motivations and actions might differ. They have the right to present their own defenses. However, as for him personally, he has no concerns.

If found guilty in this case, they could face the severe penalty of a lifetime ban from politics. (TNA)





































