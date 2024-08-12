Indian tourist engages in brawl with parasailing operators at Karon Beach over unpaid fees

An Indian tourist engaged in a physical altercation with local parasailing operators at Karon Beach, Phuket, after refusing to pay the agreed fee of 2,000 THB for the activity. The tourist claimed that the parasailing route was too short and refused to pay the full amount, leading to a heated confrontation.

The incident came to light when images of the brawl were shared online, with the caption, “Brawl at Karon Beach.” The post quickly gained attention, prompting many comments and reactions.







Phuket Tourist Police and officers from Karon Police Station visited the site at 12:20 PM on August 12th to investigate. They spoke with Mr. Boat, the parasailing operator involved in the incident.

According to Mr. Boat, the tourist initially agreed to pay 2,000 THB for a parasailing ride but insisted on paying after the activity, citing insufficient cash on hand, with only 1,000 THB available. After the ride, the tourist claimed the experience did not meet expectations and refused to pay the remaining amount.







In response, Mr. Boat began recording the group with his phone to warn other operators about the non-paying tourists. The situation escalated when one of the tourists gave him the middle finger and slapped the phone out of his hand, leading to the physical altercation captured in the widely circulated video.

No legal action was taken, but local operators have been warned to remain vigilant.















































