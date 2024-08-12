Thai delegation briefed on Peru’s promotion policy for foreign business

Ms. Bacharee Puengpak, Deputy Director General, Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, led a Thai business delegation, under Latin Link project 2024, to discuss with Mr. Jaime Garcia, the member of Board of Director, Chamber of Commerce of Lima, as well as Peruvian business representatives from various sectors in Lima, Peru on 8 August 2024.

On this occasion, the Thai delegation was briefed on Peru's economic and trade developments, including promotion policy for foreign business. The Peruvian side highlighted China's investment in Chancay port as an example of Peru's potential in doing business. Both sides also exchanged views on Thailand-Peru trade and investment promotion. (MFA)


















































