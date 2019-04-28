Immigration busts illegal migrant smugglers

Bangkok – Authorities have arrested three Thai citizens who were caught smuggling illegal migrants from Cambodia into Thailand through Sa Kaeo border crossing. The group was aiming to take up employment in Bangkok.

Acting Immigration Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang announced Saturday the arrest of Kantapon Akeariyaworawat along with his group of three Thai accomplices who facilitated the smuggling of about 30 illegal migrants from Cambodia.

The suspects were found with two cargo trucks, one pick-up truck, guns, and other weapons in Nong Jok, Bangkok. The illegal migrants were hidden in the lorry in a congested manner, none of whom had a valid immigration permit or visa.

After investigations, the suspects confessed they were hired by a Cambodian agent to smuggle the workers into Thailand for a payment of 2,500 baht per migrant worker. The suspects are also believed to be involved in the smuggling of motorcycles from Thailand to be sold in foreign countries.