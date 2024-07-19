Digital Economy Ministry launches ‘Coding for Better Life’ project across Thailand

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is advancing the “Coding for Better Life” project to build a sustainable future for Thailand. The program, which was greenlit by the Cabinet in January, aims to develop digital human resources and address the labor shortage in the tech sector.

Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, Deputy Government Spokesperson, announced the project’s progress. The initiative comprises three main activities. These are Coding Bootcamp, Coding Roadshow, and the preliminary rounds of the Coding War.







These activities have been taking place across eight provinces in various regions of Thailand. The first event was held in Khon Kaen from July 4th to 5th, with over 2,600 participants and more than 23,000 viewers via Facebook Live.

Subsequent events are scheduled in Bangkok, Ubon Ratchathani, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chonburi, and Songkhla throughout this month and next month.







The Coding Bootcamp is designed for teachers and students from central region schools, involving 400 participants in 100 teams. They will receive intensive training in coding skills from digital experts. The top 10 teams will advance to the final round of the Coding War at The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi from September 13th to 15th. Winners will earn cash prizes and the opportunity to compete at the Seoul International Invention Fair 2024 (SIIF 2024) in South Korea.









The Coding Roadshow targets parents and the general public, featuring exhibitions and awareness activities related to coding, technology, and digital innovation. The Coding War offers a competitive platform for teachers and students nationwide to showcase their projects and vie for a spot in the final competition.

Participants can join these activities free of charge and follow updates and information on the “Coding for Better Life” project through the DEPA Thailand and Coding Thailand by DEPA Facebook pages, as well as the website http://www.depa.or.th. (NNT)













































