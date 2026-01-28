Bangkok orders closure of Bang Khen cat café after animal abuse footage surfaces

BANGKOK, Thailand – Authorities have ordered the immediate closure of a cat cafe in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district after several viral clips surfaced. The footage shows the owner violently throwing a cat against a wall, while additional recordings revealed him hitting the felines.

The crackdown, which took place on Jan. 26, involved officials from the Bang Khen District Office, livestock departments, and animal welfare organizations. Investigators discovered that the establishment was operating without a valid business license and lacked the proper permits for its declared activities.







“We found medical certificates confirming that the cat suffered mouth injuries consistent with blunt force trauma,” said Kittikhun Polwan, chairman of a Thai animal welfare volunteer organization. “At least two cats had fungal infections due to neglect. They were kept in cramped, filthy conditions with food scraps scattered across the floor.”

Police have charged the owner with animal cruelty. While the owner admitted to the complaints and agreed to shutter the business, he claimed one of the leaked clips featured a former employee acting out of spite after being terminated for negligence. However, the discovery of further footage showing systematic abuse by both the owner and his staff has strengthened the case against the establishment.



Officers have seized the cats as evidence, prohibiting their relocation until legal proceedings conclude. Once the case is resolved, authorities plan to implement a strict vetting process for new owners. Criteria will include proof of homeownership, financial stability, and no prior history of animal abuse.

The local animal rescue group “Madam Jornjad” has formally requested to take the animals into their care. (TNA)



































