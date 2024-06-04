Illegal chemical storage pollute water in Ayutthaya and Rayong

A joint inspection by police and industry officials found factories illegally storing hazardous chemicals in Ayutthaya and Rayong, causing groundwater contamination.

The assistant to the National Police chief, Pol. Lt.Gen. Thatchai Pitaneelaboot and Deputy Director-General of the Department of Industrial Works, Sunthorn Kaewsawang visited the site of a factory illegally storing hazardous chemicals in the compound of Aek Uthai Company in Ayutthaya as well as warehouses in Uthai and Pachi Districts, that were set on fire.







Pol. Lt. Gen. Thachakchai said that an inspection of the Aek Uthai Company factory found that pits had been dug and chemicals had been hidden both inside the factory and buried. Some of the chemicals had been walled off. It was also found that the company had rented and purchased farmland from local residents to dump chemicals.

The Department of Pollution Control has found that the chemicals have seeped into the groundwater, causing harm and affecting local residents, who have filed complaints.

The discovery of hazardous chemicals in multiple locations has revealed that all companies and factories are linked and that there are multiple perpetrators.







According to the authorities, hazardous waste was being dumped illegally on farmland and in protected forest areas. Evidence of this has been found in several provinces, including Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchabun, Rayong, Ayutthaya, and Chonburi.

Further evidence will be collected to press additional charges under the Factory Act and other civil and criminal offenses.









The team also traveled to the chemical waste storage facility of Win Process Co., Ltd. in Rayong Province. They also visited residents affected by the incident and held a meeting to follow up on the problem and progress of the case at Ban Khai Police Station.

It was confirmed that all parties involved are connected and that they work as a group. They receive waste without disposing of it properly and without a license and dump it in protected areas, on farmland, and on private property.









The police have objected to bail for the suspects in this case, and the court has agreed. They are currently being held in prison.

Experts will be consulted to assess the severity of the chemicals, which may become toxic. It was observed during the site visit that the water in the community’s water sources has changed and is unsafe for everyday use.







It will also need to be determined whether the chemicals buried in the soil or dumped into the water are precursors that could cause fires, as in the case of the chemical warehouse fire.

The investigation is progressing well and it is expected that charges will be filed in full in the near future, said the police. (TNA)





































