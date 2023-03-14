Hundreds seek treatment from Bangkok’s air pollution clinics

Almost 900 patients have sought medical care at six air pollution clinics since October last year, said Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesperson, Ekwaranyu Amrapan.

From Oct 1 – March 12, the BMA recorded 883 patients at pollution clinics. As the PM2.5 levels in the capital remain high, since the beginning of March, the number of patients has already reached 148.

Air pollution clinics are located at six BMA-run hospitals including Klang, Taksin, Charoenkrung Pracharak, Sirindhorn, Ratchaphiphat, and Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit Hospitals.







Most patients suffered from respiratory symptoms, followed by stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, eye inflammation and asthma. Patients, affected by PM2.5 develop symptoms like coughing, chest tightness, rashes, vomiting, nausea, dizziness and acute asthma, according to the spokesman.

Clinics screen severe cases to receive proper treatment from hospitals immediately and also give advice to patients how to protect themselves in their daily lives. (TNA)




























