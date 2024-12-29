Embassy confirms Thai Nationals in Jeju Air crash

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul has confirmed that two Thai nationals were aboard the Jeju Air flight that skidded off the runway at Muan International Airport in South Korea this morning (Dec 29). The aircraft, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, departed from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and crashed while landing at 9:07 a.m. local time.



The embassy is coordinating with South Korean authorities, including the National Police Agency, to verify the condition of the Thai passengers. Efforts are ongoing to determine whether they were among those injured in the incident. The embassy has assured that any affected Thai nationals will receive the necessary support.

The crash occurred in Jeolla province, approximately 288 kilometers southwest of Seoul. The plane reportedly veered off the runway and collided with a fence, causing extensive damage. Authorities are working to rescue survivors and investigate the cause of the accident, as families of the passengers await updates.







For Thai citizens requiring assistance, the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul has issued emergency hotlines:

+82 10 6747 0095

+82 10 3099 2955

The embassy will provide updates as more information becomes available. (NNT)

































