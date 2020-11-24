Huge drugs haul seized in Nong Khai, northeastern Thailand

More than eight millions of meth pills were seized in a drug bust on the Mekong river bank in the northeastern province of NongKhai on Sunday.







Maj. Gen. Boonsin Phadklang, commander of the Surasakmontree Task Force said the joint operation acted on a tip-off about smuggling of illegal drugs at the border in Nong Khai.

On Sunday night, officials, patrolling along the border found a long-tail boat, heading across the Mekong River from the neighboring country to the Thai side.

About 7-8 men carried several sacks out of the boat and placed them on the riverbank.

The officials tried to intercept them but they jumped onto the boat and escaped from the scene.

A total of 21 sacks contained 8.2 million methamphetamine pills worth more than 400 million baht, he said.

It is believed to be destined for drug dealers in Thailand for distribution. (TNA)











