Hua Lamphong Station ready as new hub for events and commuting

Hua Lamphong Railway Station is entering a new phase as a dual-purpose station, capable of hosting major events while maintaining its role as a commuter and tourism train hub. The station has undergone upgrades to accommodate both functions, marking an exciting chapter in its history.

Hua Lamphong, with its Italian Neo-Renaissance-style architecture, has been a cultural landmark in Bangkok since its opening in 1916, deeply intertwined with the country’s rail history.







SRT Director of Public Relations Ekkarat Si-arayanphong highlighted the efforts led by SRT Governor Nirut Maneephan to oversee initiatives to transform the grand station into a venue for major events. Previously, successful events such as “Hua Lamphong in Your Eyes and Unfolding Bangkok” were held at the station, attracting over 30,000 visitors daily, both local and international tourists.

The SRT aims to collaborate with public and private organizations interested in utilizing Hua Lamphong’s space for events, enriching the station’s value.







Ekkarat expressed the vision of further developing Hua Lamphong as a site for hosting important international events. To enhance the station’s charm, seven additional antique trains that played significant roles in Thailand’s rail transport history will be showcased at Platform No. 4, forming part of a designated exhibition area. More exhibitions are planned for the future.

Regarding commuting and tourism train services, Hua Lamphong currently operates 62 such services daily. The SRT has relocated the operation of long-distance train services to the North, Northeast, and South of the country from Hua Lamphong station to the newly established Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Chatuchak district. (NNT)















