Hua Hin Yoga Festival 2023 is back – Free Workshop

THAILAND EVENT: The wait is over. Hua Hin Yoga Festival 2023 is back! Health enthusiast, yoga lovers, and anyone interested are invited to join a blissful yoga experience from top yoga gurus with over 10-year experience.

Held every Saturday throughout February (4, 11, 18, and 25) from 17.00-18.00 Hrs. at Khao Takiab Beach in front of Verson Hotel.

Please bring your own yoga mat and wear something flexible and comfortable. The event is free of charge.







Interested in joining? Register at

https://eform.tourismthailand.org/public/hua-hin-yoga-festival-2023​

The first 50 people who register will receive souvenirs from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Prachuap Khiri Khan Office. Everyone who registers will also be entered into a draw to win special prizes. (TAT)





































