HRH Princess Sirindhorn assigns ‘Chaipattana Foundation’ to set up fund to fight Coronavirus

BANGKOK – Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has instructed the Chaipattana Foundation to set up a fund to help hospitals and health care providers in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The fund is to support the procurement of medical equipment and supplies for hospitals and health care providers who are treating patients with COVID-19 and other diseases.

Donations can be made by transferring money to Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) account 067-300487-3. For more information, please call 02-447-8585 to 8, extensions 109, 121 or 259, in normal office hours during the week.

Donations to this fund are tax deductible, with donors required to provide a donation receipt, together with their name and contact information to [email protected], through fax number 02-447-8574 or through the postal service. The address of the Office of the Chaipattana Foundation is 2012, Arun AmarinSoi 36, Arun Amarin road, Bang Yikhan subdistrict, Bang Phlat district, Bangkok, 10700.(NNT)











