Thailand reports 38 new cases, fewer daily count after April 3 curfew

BANGKOK – The Spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, said on Tuesday that Thailand now has an accumulated total of 2,258 confirmed cases in 66 provinces. The total number of recovered patients is 824, while the death toll has risen to 27. The country has reported fewer new cases, after the curfew started on April 3. All sides are working together, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to accumulate.







Most recent patients had close contact with previous cases, including families, friends, work colleagues and those returning from other countries, at-risk areas or crowded places. Twenty-five of the new cases are in Bangkok.

Bangkok has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,201, followed by Phuket province at 138, Nonthaburi province at 134 and Samut Prakan at 99.

Most people have followed the enforcement of the curfew. However, more people are starting to leave their houses when compared to the first few days of the curfew.

Due to a temporary ban on international flights to Thailand, some Thai nationals are stranded in foreign airports. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has coordinated with Thai embassies and consulates-general to bring them back home. They will soon board flights that will take foreign tourists back to their countries. Concerning the 24 Thais in Indonesia who developed flu-like symptoms, the Thai government has contacted the Indonesian government to follow up on their situation. The 24 Thais will be able to return home after they have recovered.(NNT)











