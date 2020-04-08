Thai Cabinet to push 2020 academic year’s new semester to July

BANGKOK – The Government Spokeswoman, Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, said the cabinet meeting acknowledged the Ministry of Education’s proposal to defer the start of the new semester to July 1, in an effort to help the nation contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The postponement is in accordance with the invocation of the state of emergency from March 26 to April 30 and Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (2005), which urges members of the public to stay home at this time.

As a result, registration, examination and other educational activities cannot take place between March and May this year, and educational institutions won’t be able to resume classes on May 16.

The proposal is in line with the Ministry of Education’s rule on the academic year’s opening and closing dates.

The Ministry of Education will adjust teaching methods in accordance with the curriculum of the 2020 academic year, and will work closely with the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.(NNT)











