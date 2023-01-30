HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will be appointed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as Goodwill Ambassador for the Empowerment of Minority Children and the Preservation of their Intangible Cultural Heritage for the second term.







Princess Sirindhorn was first appointed Goodwill Ambassador in March 2005 and her status as Goodwill Ambassador ended in July 2022. However, UNESCO still acknowledges Her Royal Highness’s decades-long work on numerous projects around the issue of educational development, particularly in the fields of health, hygiene, education, water management, agriculture, and cottage industries. Therefore, UNESCO will continue to honor Princess Sirindhorn as its ambassador for another two years. (PRD)

































